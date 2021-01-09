Madhya Pradesh: Gas pipeline work poses risk on busy Ujjain-Jaora State Highway

Nagda: The work to lay Gujarat gas pipelines from Unhel to Ratlam has raised risk of accidents on the busy Ujjain-Jaora State Highway 17. The pipelines are laid by Tolana Project Private Limited.

The contractor has covered more than half of two-lane state highway for laying the pipelines. This has slowed down vehicular movement besides causing traffic jams. The gas pipe line work continues even at night though the company's construction manager says it is done only during the day for which permission has been taken.

There is another problem. At present, Ujjain-Jaora railway is closed. This has forced people to travel by their vehicles, specially two-wheelers. They also take the state highyway route, which means more vehicles on Ujjain-Jaora State Highway.

Company's construction manager Yograj Khichi told Free Press that work is being carried out on Centre’s directives. He said the company has taken permission to install pipelines 15 metres away from the centre of the road and one-and-a-half metres below ground. He said if four-lane road is built in future, the pipelines will be shifted if required.