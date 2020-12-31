Mahanagar Gas Limited’s gas pipeline damaged in Vashi, leakage reported

A major tragedy was averted with the timely response by the firefighters in Vashi where gas leakage from a Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) gas pipeline was reported at around 12.45 pm on Thursday. The gas pipeline was damaged during a civic work by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) at sector 9 in Vashi. No one injured, however, the leakage in the pipeline affected the smooth flow of traffic.

Gajanan Chaudhari, a senior official from Vashi Fire station said that the gas leakage spot is hardly five minutes walkable distance from the Fire station. “We immediately rushed two fire engines after getting information,” said Chaudhari. He added that the gas was coming out like a fountain. “We flushed water to dilute the gas,” he said

Meanwhile, the technical team of MGL reached the spot and started the restoration. “They disconnected the supply, however, the gas available in the pipeline continued to leak,” said Chaudhari.

A statement issued by the MGL states, “MGL gas pipeline damaged near Vashi Fire Brigade, due to JCB impact during drainage work. As a precautionary measure, the gas supply has been temporarily stopped in the area. The rectification work is in progress and the gas supply is expected to be restored by evening. Inconvenience caused is regretted.’’