Madhya Pradesh: Gang Of Vehicle Thieves Busted; 4 Arrested With Stolen Tractor In Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur police busted a notorious gang of tractor thieves with the arrest of four gangsters. Police have also recovered a stolen tractor worth Rs 7 lakh and Bolero vehicle used for the crime, worth Rs 5 lakh. As per details, complainant Babulal Badhwal lodged a complaint with Sardarpur police station that in the intervening night of 26-27 December, some unknown miscreant made away with a tractor-trolley outside his house.

Based on the complainant, a case was registered under section 379 of the IPC and taken up for investigation. A special team constituted under the guidance of station in-charge Pradeep Kumar Khanna received a tip-off regarding the kingpin of the notorious group. Acting on the tip-off, police raided a farm and apprehended four persons over suspicion.

Those arrested have been identified as Bahadur Baria, Sachin Rathore, Manish Vasunia, and Unkar Bhabar and taken to Sardarpur police station. During interrogation, they gave information on all the stolen vehicles and the involvement of their accomplice in committing crimes. Another accused, identified as Gulab Bhil of Maulana, Sardarpur police station is at large. A manhunt was launched to nab the fleeing persons.