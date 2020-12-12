Madhya Pradesh: Free Press Impact: Pleas of over 800 villagers heard, government sanctions six bridges in Kukshi assembly constituency

Taking cognisance, Dhar district collector Alok Kumar Singh proposed six bridges at different places on river and nullahs in Kukshi assembly constituency under MGNREGA for which Rs 4.45 crore have been sanctioned. Out of this, Rs 1.47 crore will be spent on construction of bridge over Kukshi river. It will be constructed near Rampura village to connect Asargram Birlai village.

The villagers who were waiting for better connectivity since long have thanked state government specially district administration for acting swiftly in the matter after the report published in the newspaper. Not only villagers but health staffers including block medical officer posted at Kukshi health centre Dr Abhishek Rawat thanked the district administration and said health workers face trouble while crossing the river specially in rainy season.

Villagers say that river, which flows on outskirt of their village, remains full of water throughout the year. The Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) workers of health department have to cross it to reach their door step. But in case of emergency, they have to carry patient on their shoulders. Villagers claimed that pregnant women feel pain when they are carried to the hospital in a sling. As they live in hilly terrains that lack easy access to medical facilities, they prefer to deliver child at home.