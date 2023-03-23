Madhya Pradesh: Four workers suffer severe burns due to hydrogen gas leakage in Nagda based chemical factory

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Four workers suffered severe burns during an accident at a private chemical factory in Nagda, on Thursday. Critical, three of them were referred to Indore hospital.

In this incident, Shriram (35), Govid (32), Rajesh Dhamak(27) and Pragat Singh (57) were injured.

The accident happened during maintenance of the hydrogen pipeline in the caustic plant of MC 2, when there was sudden explosion, injuring the labourers. The incident is being investigated by the divisional team who reached the factory after the accident.

After the incident, the officials of the industry switched off their phones and stopped media persons from entering by standing security guards at the gate of the industry.

It is worth mentioning that there was another accident in the same industry on November 9, resulting in the serious injury of laborer Vikram Singh, who died on December 13 during treatment. The Industrial Health and Safety Department has registered a case against the Industry Manager in the CGM Court in this regard.