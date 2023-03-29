Madhya Pradesh: Four-month on, still no permanent Janpad CEO at Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): As many 154 villages which are falls under Sendhwa janpad panchayat of Barwani district are facing a tough time to get their grievances redressed in absence of a permanent chief executive officer (CEO) at Janpad Panchayat.

Notably, on December 1, 2022, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends Sendhwa Janpad Panchayat CEO Rajendra Dixit for irregularities in the Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

Then after no permanent CEO assumed Sendhwa janpad panchayat charge.

Sendhwa janpad panchayat is the biggest janpad of Barwani district in terms of area as it covers 114-gram panchayats and as many 154 villages comes under this gram panchayats.

For about four months, the office of the Janpad Panchayat has been waiting for the arrival of the new CEO, but the government is still to take a call on it.

Villagers claimed that many developments work here in Sendhwa have come to a standstill as due to non-handling of financial matters of gram panchayats of the tehsil. Daily hundreds of villagers return disappointed as no one is available at the janpad panchayat office to resolve their issues.

Not only villager's grievances, but ongoing work of Ladli Bahna Yojana work also getting affected at large extent.

Former minister Arya raised demand before CM

Former cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Antar Singh Arya met CM Chouhan at Bhopal’s CM residence and raised demand to appoint permanent CEO at Sendhwa janpad as earliest.

Arya said that the work of the Narmada project should start before the assembly elections, so that it can be benefited. He invited CM Chouhan for its Bhoomi Poojan. In reply, CM Chouhan assured him to fulfil all his demands.