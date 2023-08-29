 Madhya Pradesh: Four Held For Theft, ₹10 Lakh Recovered
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Police team from Garoth police station in Mandsaur district arrested four thieves and recovered booty worth Rs 10 lakh from their possession, police station in-charge Udaysingh Alawa informed.

Alawa also said that those who were arrested includes, Raju Meena (20), Jeevan Prajapat (21), Mukesh Meghwal, (19) and Mahesh Meena, all residents of Garoth village. One Radhakishan Meena, the fifth gang member is on the run and police is searching for him. The cops recovered one tractor, agriculture equipment, around 104 litres of transformer oil from their possession.

Earlier, two FIRs have been registered in different cases on August 24 and August 26 by the complainant Guman Singh Banjara and Ravindra Dahate respectively.

