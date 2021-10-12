Madhya Pradesh: Former minister honours health workers & journalists

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Hukum Singh Karada honoured Corona warriors, including doctors, police personnel and journalists, who worked tirelessly and diligently during phase one and two of the pandemic in Shajapur and expressed gratitude. The felicitation ceremony was organised at Utkrasht School in Shajapur on Sunday.

He said that during pandemic, health and police department set new milestones by playing a vital role and worked for peole’s welfare by risking their lives. “We also want to use this occasion to honour their commitment towards helping the poorest of the poor who unfortunately got infected by the Coronavirus and need immediate medical attention,” he said.

Lauding the work done by media personnel, he said that media was an essential part of democracy and was fulfilling its duty of reaching out with news to the people. The media personnel were risking their lives during natural calamities and they would be considered as frontline workers.

Collector Dinesh Jain also lauded the work done by the health and police staff in the district.

Former minister Karada also handed over six ambulances to the Health Department from the MLA fund. These ambulances were allotted to different government health centers in the district. Through these, it would be easy for patients to reach hospital for higher treatment. LN Vyas, senior advocate Narayanprasad Pandey, Balkrishna Chaturvedi, District Congress president Yogendra Singh Bunty Banya, CMO Bhupendra Kumar Dixit, Civil Surgeon Dr. BS Maina, including a large number of media persons, doctors, nurses and other respected dignitaries were present.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 02:19 AM IST