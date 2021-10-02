Madhya Pradesh: Fond farewell given to government school teacher

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): Government secondary school teacher Asha Jain was given a farewell from Sankul Government Higher Secondary School on Friday. Teachers Mamta Mukati and Vibha Pandey felicitated Asha Jain.

The programme was addressed by Sankul principal Prakash Chandra Dabi, senior teacher Radhakishan Marmat, Madanlal Patidar, Narendra Joshi and Govind Soner. Narayan Amlavadia, Vasudev Joshi, Nand Kishore Patidar, and all the teachers of the School of Excellence were present on the said occasion. Manohar Lal Harnia conducted the programme.

In another programme, Babulal Nagar, who was an accountant in the Municipal Council, retired after 38 years of service. In the municipal office, all the employees including CMO Manoj Maurya, clerk Ajay Pathrod felicitated him on the farewell programme.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 03:05 AM IST