Madhya Pradesh: Five teenagers held for extorting money from minor girl

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Five teenagers were arrested for extorting money from a minor girl by threatening to make her obscene videos viral on social sites, said Khachrod police.

Police registered a case against the five teenagers under Section 384(a) (extortion), 387(a) (attempts to put any person in fear of death), 354(a) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences and Section 67 of the Information and Technology Act.

Khachrod police station in-charge Ravindra Yadav said that the minor girl in her statement to police said that the accused had extorted about Rs 2 lakh from her in the last two years and were demanding more money.

The girl said that about two years back, she met a boy on the social media. Later they became friends and one day, the accused asked her to send some of her video. Later he shared theses video to his four friends.

Following this, accused started asking money from the girl threatening to make the video viral.

Yadav said that as the girl was finding it hard to fulfill their demand of more money she suffered from depression.

Worried parents tried to cajole her trying to ascertain the reason behind the disease. After the parents assured her of full support, girl narrated her plight to them. Later, the parents rushed to Khachrod police station and lodged a complaint against the five teenagers.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:31 PM IST