Madhya Pradesh: Five more held for attack on police team in Burhanpur

Representative Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Five people were arrested on Thursday in connection with two-day-old attack on police team near Kevadiya Phalya village of Dhoolkot region. With this the number of people arrested so far has gone up to 18.

A large number of forest encroachers had attacked police team in Kevadiya Phalya village under Nimbola police station on April 4. A case was registered under sections 147,148,149,294,341,307,353 and 332 of the Indian Penal Code.

A special team was constituted by SP Rahul Kumar Lodha to nab the accused. During subsequent raids, as many as 13 people were arrested.

On Thursday, 5 more people were arrested. They were identified as Ramlal Barela, (20), Jam Singh (30), Gopal Singh (36), Rakesh Singh (40) and Bhai Ram (22) of Kewadiya Phalya Dhoolkot.

Nimbola SHO Hans Kumar Jhinjhore, ASI Kamlesh Kushwaha, Dhoolkot outpost in-charge Surendra Rajput played key role in arrests.