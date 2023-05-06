Madhya Pradesh: Five held planning to loot petrol pump in Pithampur

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons were held planning to loot a petrol pump in Pithampur. The police recovered gold and silver jewellery and cutter machine worth Rs 16,000 along with weapons from them. Later during interrogation, the gang allegedly admitted to involvement in thefts at Rajendra Nagar in Indore.

Pithampur CSP Tarunendra Singh Baghel said Dhar crime branch incharge Dinesh Sharma was tipped off about miscreants planning to strike at Bharat Petroleum Company's petrol pump near Kapila Crossroads on Pithampur Rau Road. Two teams were formed under the leadership of Pithampur police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Bhadoria.

During the raid five miscreants were caught with weapons from a deserted area behind the petrol pump near Pithampur road intersection. They were identified as Akesh alias Akash(20), Thawaria alias Rajesh(21), Dharmendra alias Nanakiya (19) of Agar Jamla Bagh village, Anil (20) of Alirajpur and Ragan (45) of Tanda. Rs 16,100 in cash, sharp weapons and gold and silver jewellery were recovered from them.

City Superintendent of Police, Pithampur Tarunendra Singh Baghel said that cases of robbery and assault were been registered against the accused.

