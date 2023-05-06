Madhya Pradesh: Excise Dept seizes 320 cases of beer in Pithampur

FP Photo

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): The Excise Department caught an accused while transporting 320 cases of beer illegally valued at around Rs 18 lakh. The vehicle used for the transportation was also seized but the driver of the vehicle managed to flee while one accused was caught by the Excise Department. The informer had told the department that an Eicher vehicle loaded with illegal liquor was coming from Indore towards Dhar. based on this information the Excise Department started checking the vehicles coming from Indore by placing barricades on Ghatabillod Mhow Neemuch Highway and managed to seize the vehicle. A case has been registered against both the driver and the cleaner under the Excise Act.