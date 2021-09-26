Madhya Pradesh: Five booked for duping people of Rs 12 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Friday, booked five people, including two women, for duping people of Rs 12 lakh on the lure of depositing their money in the bank account in the Chhatripura area. Interestingly, one of the accused died a few months ago due to Covid. The deceased had collected money from the victims for depositing it in a post-office scheme.

Chhatripura police station-in-charge Pawan Singhal said that a case had been registered against Mamta Gupta, a resident of the Bada Ganpati area of the city; her husband, late Satish Gupta; post-office employee Santaram Kori; Jitendra Yaduwanshi and Sonam under sections 420, 419 and 120-B of the IPC on complaints by three people.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mamta Gupta runs an agency to collect money from people on a daily or monthly basis. Her husband, Satish, used to collect money from the people and he deposited the cash in the savings accounts of the complainants. He had allegedly taken the signatures of the victims on the cheques and he withdrew Rs 12.69 lakh from the bank accounts of the complainants.

When the complainants reached the post-office to know the status of their accounts, they came to know about the fraud. The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search for them. TI Singhal said that Satish died a few months ago due to Covid. He had collected money from the people, so his name was added to the FIR. Further investigations are underway in the case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:30 PM IST