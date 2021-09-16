Madhya Pradesh: Five armed men planning robbery held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five armed men were arrested by the crime branch in Palasia area on Tuesday night. They were allegedly planning robbery at a petrol pump in the area. The police are questioning the accused.

According to ASP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar, a tip-off was received that some armed men were roaming on the service lane in Paliwal Nagar area. After the information, the crime branch accompanied by Palasia police team reached the spot and managed to catch five men from there. A firearm with a live cartridge, a two-wheeler, knife, iron rod and chilli powder were recovered from them. The accused allegedly informed the police that they were planning to rob a petrol pump in the area.

The accused have been identified as Nadin Khan, Sachin Choudhary, Badshah Khan, Kapil Koushal and Sandeep Borasi. The police have booked the accused under various sections of IPC and Arms Act and further investigations are underway.

Three more gold chains recovered from accused

Annapurna police on Wednesday recovered three more gold chains from the accused, who were arrested by the Bhanwarkuan for chain snatching in the city a few days ago. The accused are being questioned further.

Two persons named Karan Dhiman and Jitu Baghel were arrested with some gold chains during bike patrolling by Bhanwarkuan police. The accused had confessed snatching some gold chains from various areas including Annapurna area of the city.

Annapurna police station staff questioned the accused when they informed the police that they had snatched gold chains from the woman in Paraspar Nagar area. After that the police recovered a gold chain. After questioning, the police recovered two more gold chains from the accused.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 02:44 AM IST