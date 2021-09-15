Madhya Pradesh: A miscreant rapes a friend’s wife in Bhind

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A miscreant has allegedly raped his friend’s wife, in Baknasa village under Malanpur police station area of ​​​​the district, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Lakhan Singh Gurjar, a resident of Jimledar village, Bhind district.

According to the Malanpur police, the accused Lakhan Singh Gurjar is a vicious crook. Gurjar and his friend from Baknasa village are accused in a case and both of them live together.

On the evening of September 14, Lakhan Singh Gurjar and his friend had drunk together. Gurjar made his fellow friend drink so much that he was not able to walk.

After that Gurjar left his friend outside the village and came to his house. Then after the accused raped his friend’s wife and threatened her not to tell anyone. Meanwhile, the brother-in-law of the woman came and the accused fled from the spot.

Later, the victim reached the Malanpur police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police registered a case on the complaint of the victim and started searching to nab the accused.

