Madhya Pradesh: Fit India Freedom Run organised in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Under Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Fit India Freedom Run was organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan under Union ministry of youth affairs and sports from Collectorate Complex in Alirajpur.

At the start district panchayat president Anita Chauhan informed everyone about the importance of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence and Fit India campaign. After this the National Anthem was played. Thereafter, Chauhan and district collector Surbhi Gupta flagged off the Fit India Freedom Run.

In the event, Chauhan and collector Gupta remembered Jannayak, who played an important role in the freedom struggle of the country, while paying homage to the Tantaya Bhil Mama at his statue.

Later, Fit Indian Run reached Fateh Club ground via India Freedom Run Hospital Road, Dahod Naka, Ice Factory Road, Veterinary Hospital Road and Municipal Office Road. Additional collector Suresh Chandra Verma, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan district coordinator Preeti Panghal, tehsildar KL Tilware, including a large number of students, youth, college students, NCC, NSS youth, police personnel, sports department and officers and employees of other departments were present. Fit India Freedom Run concluded at Fateh Club Ground.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Bhangusingh Tomar feted by Rotary Club in Alirajpur

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 12:38 AM IST