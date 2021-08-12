Madhya Pradesh: Bhangusingh Tomar feted by Rotary Club in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rotary Club, Alirajpur held its Charter Ceremony here to felicitated local citizens, social workers, officers and employees who have made important contributions in various fields.

Bhangusingh Tomar, a social worker and district general secretary of Aakash Sangathan, was honoured with the "Best Parent and Guide Social Worker" award. He has brought laurels to the district by training players of many martial arts at the national and international levels.

District Governor Rotarian Col Mahendra Mishra was the chief guest while District (Elect) Governor Rotarian Jinendra Jain marked his presence as the special guest.

Installation Officer, Path Officer Sarjeev Patel, assistant Governor Sanjay Kathi, Rotary advisor Sudhir Vaghela and Alirajpur district Rotary Club president Sonu Verma were also present in the programme.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:13 PM IST