e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in environment-friendly manner: PM Modi on launch of Vehicle Scrappage PolicyNow one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Indore

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:13 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Bhangusingh Tomar feted by Rotary Club in Alirajpur

FP News Service

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rotary Club, Alirajpur held its Charter Ceremony here to felicitated local citizens, social workers, officers and employees who have made important contributions in various fields.

Bhangusingh Tomar, a social worker and district general secretary of Aakash Sangathan, was honoured with the "Best Parent and Guide Social Worker" award. He has brought laurels to the district by training players of many martial arts at the national and international levels.

District Governor Rotarian Col Mahendra Mishra was the chief guest while District (Elect) Governor Rotarian Jinendra Jain marked his presence as the special guest.

Installation Officer, Path Officer Sarjeev Patel, assistant Governor Sanjay Kathi, Rotary advisor Sudhir Vaghela and Alirajpur district Rotary Club president Sonu Verma were also present in the programme.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government felicitates Olympics hockey team member Vivek Sagar with Rs 1 cr...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:13 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal