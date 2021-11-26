Madhya Pradesh: FIR to be filed against Amazon, Home minister’s order to cops

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second FIR in the state is to be filed against well-known e-commerce site Amazon in the city. It is alleged that the e-commerce company had delivered a poisonous substance to a youth who committed suicide by consuming it.

Home minister Narottam Mishra gave instructions in this regard to the police here at Residency on Thursday following a meeting with the parents of the youth who had committed suicide. He has instructed police officials to file an FIR against the e-commerce site. Talking to the media, Mishra said that it was quite a serious matter. In future, one might even start delivering arms and drugs, he said. An FIR has already been registered against Amazon for delivering drugs. Mishra said the state government would draft a law and send it to the central government to regulate the functioning of e-commerce sites.

What was the case?

§ Aditya, 18, son of Ranjit Verma, a fruit-seller living in Lodha Colony, placed an order for 4 packs of a poisonous substance on July 22 this year

§ On July 29, after consuming the substance, his condition deteriorated and he died the following day (July 30) in a hospital

§ Ranjit said, if his son had gone to any medical shop in the city, he would not have got this poison, but Amazon made it easily available

CP system in the city and Bhopal

§ On the introduction of the Police Commissionerate system in the city and Bhopal, Mishra reiterated that it would be rolled out in the city by the end of the week

§ ‘The law department has returned the file of this regard to the home department. Very soon, you (media) will know the answers to all your questions,’ Mishra said

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:57 AM IST