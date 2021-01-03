Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against man in Indore for packing four puppies in plastic bag and releasing them in another location

Indore: The police on Sunday registered a complaint against an unidentified person who packed four puppies in a polythene bag and dislocated them from their home The Lasudiya police station staff registered an FIR against the person under Section 11 of 1960 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Sections 428, 429 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint lodged by animal rights activist Priyanshu Jain.

Jain filed the complaint along with CCTV footages of the area as evidence. The footage shows Vasant Vihar colony where a person is seen packing pups in a polythene bag at 7.30 pm. The accused is seen carrying pups in bag at 9.30 pm and releasing them at some other location. The incident occurred between December 29-29, 2020.

As per Indian law, the stray dogs cannot be beaten or driven away or dumped elsewhere or killed. They can only be sterilised in the manner envisaged in the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001, vaccinated, and then returned to the same locality/ territory. Any kind of cruelty on dogs, under Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and Sections 428 and 429 of IPC is punishable with imprisonment and fine.