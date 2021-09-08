e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:58 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Ficci Flo inaugurates first digital classroom on the occasion of International Literacy Day

Project focuses on tech-based 3A model for teachers to use digital tools. This blended learning approach will finally make students future-ready. ‘What we see with naked eyes helps us learn better than hearing about it’.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of International Literacy Day, Ficci Flo inaugurated the first digital classroom in the Government Middle School, Lodhipura, Indore, in the presence of Manglesh Vyas from the education department.

The classroom includes a 55-inch Android TV in which the curriculum is integrated for the students, including such facilities as practical labs, a library, books, practice papers, subjects of the course for Classes I-VIII. The details, objectives and summary of each chapter are mentioned in the digital TV.

The project focuses on a technology-based 3A model—Access, Adoption, and Assistance—for teachers to ensure the use of digital tools while teaching. This blended learning approach will ultimately make students future-ready!

“What we see with our naked eyes makes us learn better than merely by hearing about it,” Vyas said.

Ficci Flo, Indore, chairperson Meetu Kohli quoted Nelson Mandela’s words and said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” She encouraged the students to take benefit of the facilities to build their knowledge.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:58 PM IST
