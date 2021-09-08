e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 05:01 PM IST

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh DGP allots assignments to five IPS office

Staff Reporter
Police headquarters building in Bhopal.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police (DGP), Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday allotted new assignments to five IPS officers posted at Police Headquarters (PHQ).

According to the order issued by PHQ, Santosh Singh, who was recently transferred from Hoshangabad to PHQ, has been appointed as assistant inspector general of police (AIG), Accounts, while AIG Kiran Lata Kerkatta has been given responsibility of police welfare in the same capacity.

Riyaz Iqbal, who was AIG administration, has been appointed as AIG Cyber Cell.

Similarly, AIG Sampat Upadhyay has been appointed as AIG administration. AIG Vijay Bhagwani has been assigned responsibility of AIG CID.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 05:01 PM IST
