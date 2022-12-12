Madhya Pradesh: FASTag helps Madhya Pradesh police to bust inter-state gang of robbers from Bihar

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Using the FASTag system, Burhanpur police in Madhya Pradesh arrested two members of an inter-state gang that had robbed Rs 12.2 lakh from liquor contractor’s office.

Burhanpur police said that two out of five accused involved in the recent robbery reported on November 27 late night at Guru Govind Singh Colony under the Lalbagh police station were arrested. Accused held two employees hostage at knife-point and robbed Rs 12.20 lakh.

SP Rahul Lodha said that five accused, hailing from Kaimur district of Bihar, were involved in the crime. Police arrested two of them and recovered the white coloured Wagon R car used in the robbery and Rs 1.5 lakh. Around Rs 2 lakh were deposited in bank account of an accused. The account had been seized. Police teams were on the lookout for the remaining three accused.

He said that CCTV installed across the city along with FASTags and CCTV footage of toll booths played an important role in nabbing the accused.

SP Lodha said that Prabhu Yadav, 27, of Londa village and Abhishek alias Alok Yadav, 18, of Krishna Nagar have been arrested. Both these villages fall under Kaimur district of Bihar.

They were brought to Burhanpur on transit remand after being produced in Kaimur court. Police are looking for the remaining members of the inter-state gang identified as Dau Yadav, 35, Lalbabu Baitha, 32, and Gunjan Yadav, 34, all residents of Kaimur district.

Arrested Prabhu Yadav was involved in crimes like murder, robbery and illegal liquor smuggling in Bihar. Criminal records of other accused have also been found.

SP Lodha said that police searched footages of 125 CCTVs. On getting information about payments at different toll booths through the FASTag, the police kept getting the number and location of the car. On this basis, the police reached Bihar via Varanasi following the accused.

SP Lodha said that the accused had received information about huge cash at liquor contractor's office in Burhanpur through Gunjan Yadav.

Gunjan had worked in the liquor shop for some time. While working there, he came to know about large amount of cash kept in the office due to closure of the bank on Saturday and Sunday.

SP Lodha claimed that after the incident, police zeroed in on their suspects, including Gunjan, as liquor contractor had fired him few days back. He had returned to his native place and shared entire information with four of his friends and then hatched the robbery plan.

After the robbery, instead of returning directly, the miscreants had gone via Raver, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Amravati in Maharashtra. The mobile number of FASTag revealed that the car reached Bhabua in Kaimur district of Bihar via Varanasi. After reaching there, the police arrested the two accused.