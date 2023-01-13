Madhya Pradesh: Farmers talked about benefits of using drones for agriculture in Dhar

FP Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In order to make farmers aware of the usage of drone technology in agriculture, a joint team of experts demonstrated the spraying of nano urea and other fertilisers through drones in the fields of farmers of Utavad, Bykheda, Khamla, Bachdawada, Tornod, Nagda, Manasa, Badnawar and Nalcha. The activity was carried out under the ambitious project “Usage of Drone Technology in Agriculture” of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, Government of India and Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University (RVSKVV) Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Dhar under the direction of Dhar collector Priyank Mishra.

During the demonstration a large number of farmers from the villages participated to see and know the advanced technology of Agriculture. Principal scientist and head of the KVK Dr KP Asati told that under the project ICAR, New Delhi, Government of India has demonstrated the advanced technology of spraying fertilizers, insecticides and pesticides through drones in villages of different development blocks of the district. Some other villages will be covered in the next session so that the farmers of the district can understand and adopt this advanced technology and save costs.

Efforts are also being made to make villagers aware of the benefits of this technology that could lead to villagers themselves becoming capable of flying drones. GS Mohaniya, deputy director of agriculture, Dhar told that spraying of pesticides and fertilizers from drones will reduce the cost of agriculture and spraying of fertilizers will become precise. The state-of-the-art technology will have a positive effect on the crop, resulting in increasing the income of the farmer and saving of resources and money.