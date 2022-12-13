Madhya Pradesh: Farmers not getting rates, yield of garlic, onion may go down in Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers have kept away from sowing onion and garlic in the district, because they hardly got proper prices for those produces in the past few months.

The farmers told Free Press that garlic and onion might grow 10% less than what happened last year.

The farmers in the district have been producing garlic and onion along with wheat and gram during the Rabi season to earn some additional benefits, but the prices of garlic onion began to decline. Therefore, the farmers were not getting proper rates.

On Tuesday, onion sold for Rs 10 a kg and the prices of garlic varied from Rs 4 a kg to 40 a kg.

A few months ago, the farmers threw the sacs containing garlic and onion into the Parvati river.

A farmer from Phulmogra village Jamshed Khan said that a sum of Rs 20,000 is spent to grow garlic and onion in one acre, but the farmers have not been getting proper prices for those produces.

Bhavantar scheme shut

The farmers got very less prices against garlic and onion. The prices varied between 50 paisa and Rs 6. When the Bhavantar Yojna was stopped in 2018, the farmers were in trouble.

District horticulture officer Raj Kumar Sagar has said garlic is growing well in the district, but the farmers did not get proper price, so they are paying attention to grow wheat. This is the reason that production of garlic and onion may go down, he said.