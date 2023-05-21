Madhya Pradesh: Farmer opposes Nal Jal pipeline passing through his field…

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer has filed a complaint against tehsildar accusing him of threatening to declare his agriculture field as government land. The tehsildar made the threat after the farmer protested the laying of Nal Jal Scheme pipeline through his farm land.

The incident was reported from Molyakhedi village under Nalkheda tehsil (Agar Malwa). Ramlal Meghwal has filed a complaint with Collector Kailash Wankhede against Tehsildar Paras Vaishya.

In the letter, he said that agriculture land with survey number 72/2/3 (0.345 hectare) was being dug by Jal Nigam officials for under-ground pipelines without prior information/permission.

He accused officials for uprooting fully-grown summer crop besides uprooting Neem, Bakhan trees and orange plants causing loss of Rs 25,000.

He contended that underground pipeline should laid on public land like roads and not on private land. Following his protest, the tehsildar threatened to declare his agricultural land as government property.

He also sent the same letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state revenue minister and local MLA seeking justice and action against erring official.