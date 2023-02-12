Madhya Pradesh: Farmer held for cultivating opium on garlic farm in Shajapur

Representative Image |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Kalapeepal Police in Shajapur district have nabbed a farmer on the charge of cultivating opium at his garlic farm. The police also seized around 3,564 opium plants weighing around 225 kg, worth Rs 30 lakh. Sharing information, Kalapeepal police station in-charge Ravi Bhandari said that the Kalapeepal police team got information about illegal cultivation of opium on garlic farm by a local farmer. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid on the farm and found opium plants being grown on the field.

The accused tried to flee from the spot, but police managed to nab him. The farmer has been identified as Riyasat Wahid Khan, a resident of Galwi. The team also recovered 3,564 opium plants. The total cost of the seized plants is around Rs 30 lakh. During the course of the investigation, police learnt that the accused used to smuggle opium by obtaining from the plants.

