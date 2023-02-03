Madhya Pradesh: Cops reunite over 100 missing children with their families in Shajapur

Representative Image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Under the nationwide operation Muskaan (smile), Shajapur police have traced, rescued and reunited more than 100 missing children with their parents. Among the missing children, most children were rescued from Morbi district from Gujarat, besides Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Police have rescued as many as 74 girls and 22 boys who went missing in 2022 and reunited them with their families. At the same time, 9 girls and 1 boy missing for the past 5 years have also been traced and rescued. A total of 106 missing children have been traced and reunited.

Most of the missing cases had minors (between 8- 18 age groups) running away from home due to reasons such as family disputes, not being cared for by the family, love affair, in search of a better living standard and so on. They were mostly found abandoned in cities. Leaving the safety of their homes, the children were seen living on roads or in cramped houses.

SP Jagdish Dabur said that most children were found working in tiles manufacturing factories located in Morbi district. Operation Muskaan aims to locate and rehabilitate missing children with their parents.

