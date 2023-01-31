Madhya Pradesh: Massive drive against power bill defaulters underway in Shajapur 

Representative Photo

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity company has launched a massive drive across Shajapur town to recover payments of its pending electricity bills and has temporarily disconnected power supply for 700 consumers this month.

The electricity bills amounting to a whopping Rs 5 crore have not been paid to the electricity company by approximately 3,000 consumers across the city. As many as six teams of the electricity company are roaming around and disconnecting the power supply of defaulting consumers.

JE (Electricity Company) Balraj Tiwari said that the teams of the power company have been disconnecting power supply of defaulters on daily basis. According to a rough estimate, powers of at least 60-70 consumers are being cut temporarily on daily basis till such time that the arrears and penalty is paid by the consumers. They have urged consumers to pay their arrears and penalty and prevent power disconnections.

Penalty has to be paid for not paying the bill on time and in case of disconnection the amount has to be deposited to get electricity supply restored.

