Madhya Pradesh: Farmer ends life, kin blame loan stress, official cite family issues

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Khargone district, an official said on Monday.

Ashok Gurjar of Malgaon village under Sanawad police station died in a hospital on Sunday.

While kin cited loan recovery notice by a bank as reason, local administration said that he could have taken the extreme step owing to family reasons.

Badwah sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Anukul Jain said that Gurjar owned about six acres in Chhota Bediya village. Joint investigation by state Revenue and Agriculture departments too ruled out debt as the reason behind suicide.

“Initial inquiry revealed that he took the extreme step owing to a family issue. Police have registered a case and the truth would be ascertained soon. Gurjar had taken a loan of Rs 4.75 lakh from a bank and had repaid a part of it. The bank did not force him to repay the loan," Jain said.

SP Siddarth Choudhary told reporters that a case had been registered and Sanawad police was probing the incident.

Gurjar’s relative Lakhanlal Bhadiya said that he was under duress after receiving bank notice for loan repayment a few days back. He further said that Gurjar consumed sulphas (a fumigant) despite family members’ efforts to keep him in high spirit.

"For the last two days, he had been asking relatives for money to repay the loan. For two consecutive years Gurjar had lost his crop to natural calamities," Bhadiya added.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 01:59 AM IST