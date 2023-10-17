 Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Dies While Ploughing Field In Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Farmer Dies While Ploughing Field In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Dies While Ploughing Field In Ujjain

Rahul was taken to the district hospital, but the doctors declared him dead.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer got hit by a rotavator while ploughing his fields in the village of Ghattiya police station area. He died on the spot after being crushed by the rotor of the machine.

Deceased Rahul, son of Parmanand Bharti, a resident of village Jhirtarkhedi located on Agar Road, went to his sister’s house to plough the fields.

At 2 pm he along with his brother-in-law Sachin was working in the fields ploughing and compacting the soil with a rotavator. During this time, he lost his balance while sitting on the tractor. He fell backwards and got hit by the rotor of the rotavator machine.

His head and chest were badly damaged after being pressed into the machine. Sachin told his father Lokendra about the incident over the phone. On this, all the family members reached the fields.

Rahul was taken to the district hospital, but the doctors declared him dead. The police prepared a panchnama and carried out the post-mortem.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Congress Leader From Ujjain, Vivek Yadav Joins Aam Aadmi Party
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paralympics Championships: Ujjain's Charvi leaves for China       

Paralympics Championships: Ujjain's Charvi leaves for China       

MP: Widening Work From KD Gate To Imli Tiraha, Commissioner Expresses Displeasure On Slow Pace

MP: Widening Work From KD Gate To Imli Tiraha, Commissioner Expresses Displeasure On Slow Pace

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Arrested With Rs 46 Lakh In Train

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Arrested With Rs 46 Lakh In Train

MP Elections 2023: Congress Releases 106-page Manifesto, Promises Caste Census, 100 Units Free...

MP Elections 2023: Congress Releases 106-page Manifesto, Promises Caste Census, 100 Units Free...

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Dies While Ploughing Field In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Dies While Ploughing Field In Ujjain