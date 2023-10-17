Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Dies While Ploughing Field In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer got hit by a rotavator while ploughing his fields in the village of Ghattiya police station area. He died on the spot after being crushed by the rotor of the machine.

Deceased Rahul, son of Parmanand Bharti, a resident of village Jhirtarkhedi located on Agar Road, went to his sister’s house to plough the fields.

At 2 pm he along with his brother-in-law Sachin was working in the fields ploughing and compacting the soil with a rotavator. During this time, he lost his balance while sitting on the tractor. He fell backwards and got hit by the rotor of the rotavator machine.

His head and chest were badly damaged after being pressed into the machine. Sachin told his father Lokendra about the incident over the phone. On this, all the family members reached the fields.

Rahul was taken to the district hospital, but the doctors declared him dead. The police prepared a panchnama and carried out the post-mortem.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)