MP Election 2023: Congress Leader From Ujjain, Vivek Yadav Joins Aam Aadmi Party

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vivek Yadav, a Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, has left the party and joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the party did not give him a ticket to contest in the forthcoming assembly polls scheduled to be held next month.

Yadav took the membership of the AAP in the presence of National General Secretary of AAP and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak in Delhi on Monday.

Yadav was seeking a ticket from the Ujjain North assembly constituency for the upcoming poll but the Congress party fielded a woman candidate Maya Rajesh Trivedi from the seat.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "I have worked continuously on the ground level for the last 20-25 years, even after losing the elections, I have worked at the grassroots level.

My name was at the top of the survey of the party. I request the senior leaders to swear to Lord Mahakal and tell me that if my name is not on the top, then I am ready to do whatever they say."

He slammed the candidate whom Congress gave the ticket from the seat saying the party gave the ticket to a "traitor".

"Ticket has been given to a traitor who tried to stop state Congress chief Kamal Nath from becoming the Chief Minister during the 2018 assembly elections.

15 councillors have written against her, she talked about removing the Atrocity Act and a woman belonging to the SC-ST community held a press conference against her. If the Congress party gives a ticket to such a traitor, I am deeply hurt that is why I joined the AAP," he added.

When asked about contesting the upcoming assembly polls, Yadav said that he would definitely contest the elections.

Currently, Maya Trivedi is a councillor and during the 2018 assembly polls, she became a rebel and contested the election against the Congress party, though she lost the election.

After the announcement of the Congress' first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls on Sunday, several Congress leaders left the party after not getting a ticket.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3.

