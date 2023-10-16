 Madhya Pradesh: Famous Harishewa Dham's Swami Injured In Car Accident In Udaipur
Swami Hansram embarked on a journey from Bhilwara to Bhavnagar, Gujarat, on Monday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 05:27 PM IST
FP Photo

Bhilwara (Madhya Pradesh): Mahamandaleshwar Swami Hansram Udasin of Bhilwara's Harishewa Udasin Ashram Sanatan was injured in a road accident that occurred in Udaipur on Monday afternoon. His condition is stable and he is currently receiving medical treatment in Udaipur. He is in a conscious state.

Swami Hansram embarked on a journey from Bhilwara to Bhavnagar, Gujarat, on Monday. While near Udaipur, an accident occurred when an unbalanced truck, travelling at high speed, collided with his car, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

Both Mahamandaleshwar and another individual in the car sustained injuries in the accident. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for prompt medical attention.

Upon learning of the accident, concerned well-wishers from Bhilwara rushed to Udaipur to offer support and assistance.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

