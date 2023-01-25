Madhya Pradesh: Family alleges medical negligence, demands compensation in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The family of a woman who died in a private hospital here in Barwani on Tuesday night alleged that negligence on the part of doctors led to the death of woman and also demanded compensation.

As per details, the deceased has been identified as Durga, a native of Sanwariyapani village, who died while undergoing medical treatment at private Mahamrityunjaya Hospital in Barwani which triggered protest by the family members in hospital premises.

She was undergoing infertility treatment for the past 10 years. Her family alleged that she was admitted at Mahamrityunjaya Hospital where she was later declared dead. Following this, a protest ensued in front of the hospital alleging medical negligence on part of doctors, demanding compensation for the woman’s death.

On the other hand, Chandrakant Gupta, the doctor said that the victim was injected with anesthesia while undergoing medical treatment after which she did not gain consciousness. During preliminary investigation, it was suspected that she might have died of heart attack.

Local police along with tehsildar rushed to the spot and assured that whosoever will be found involved in any kind of negligence will be dealt with strictly as per law.

