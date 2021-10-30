Madhya Pradesh: Eyeing 16 bighas son, grandson abduct man

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police on Saturday booked a person on charges of abducting his father over a property dispute.

Before abduction, the accused and his son dragged the elderly man outside the house, forcibly pushed him into a car and drove away. A video of incident was widely circulated among locals in the town.

Neemuch Cantt police station in-charge Ajay Sarwan said that though the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, but action against the accused was taken on Saturday after a video of incident came to fore.

Govind, son of Shantilal Jain and his son Hitesh were booked under Section 365 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code.

Police said, victim Shantilal, 85, has been staying with his daughter Snehlata, 53, wife of Shailendra Kothari, her daughter Priya and son Lalit in a rented house in Teacherís Colony for past 15 to 20 years. Snehlata and her kids take care of Shantilal.

On Tuesday at around noon, Govind and his son Hitesh forcibly took Shantilal in a car. After failing to save her father, Snehlata rushed to the Cantt police station and narrated entire incident to the police. Cops reached the address shared by the woman and rescued Shantilal.

Shantilal owns large chunks of agriculture land in the village and has 11 bighas to Snehlata recently as she is taking care of him from past 15 to 20 years.

Victim said that in the past, he has given 15 ñ 15 bighas to both of his sons in anticipation that they will take care of him. But they both have shunned him.

Shantilal said that his sons have sold out the land which has gifted them. He still has 27 bighas and recently he has given 11 bighas to his daughter.

He has decided to donate the remaining 16 bighas to some charitable trust as he does not want to meet his sons or their children anymore.

Snehlata told media persons that she lost her husband about three-years back. Since then, she is taking care of her elderly father along with both her children by raising money through sewing clothes.

In the past, her father has given 11 bigha of land to her and the amount received through farming on it is also used for some household expenses. The rest of the amount is used for the treatment of the father.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11:56 PM IST