Madhya Pradesh: Exhibition organised at Desire Academy in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An exhibition was organised at Desire Academy Mhow, New Guradia Bhagora Road. Students from Nursery to Class 12 participated. Little Desirians displayed models of English and Hindi alphabets, while primary students presented their models on English and Hindi Grammar and different languages. During the fair, various types of science experiments were done by the students of the middle section.

A spectacular presentation of moving models was on display, in which rocket and astronaut were the centre of special attraction. Senior students of the school prepared and displayed fixed and working models of Old is Gold, Smart City, Water Harvesting, Best Out of Waste, Satellite System, Computer Assembling etc. On this occasion, the girls of the school enthralled all the visitors by performing dance on folk songs of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and other states.

