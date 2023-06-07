Madhya Pradesh: EVM-VVHPAT FLC awareness programme to be held in Guna

FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Awareness programme of EVM-VVHPAT's FLC for upcoming assembly elections-2023 (first level checking) will be given by the engineers of BEL, Bengaluru on Wednesday from 10 am onwards at EVM Warehouse located at the district collector’s office in Guna.

Orders have been issued to put 16 team in-charges and other officers and employees on duty for FLC work. According to the order issued, the appointed officer/ employee, under the direction of the nodal officer, according to instructions of the commission, FLC will get the work edited. For this, the team in-charge will be trained by master trainer Niranjan Shrotriya, assistant professor, Government Post Graduate College, Guna on Tuesday in the public hearing room at the collectorate's office, Guna.

No electronic device, mobile phone, camera will be allowed at the workplace. All appointed team in-charges have been directed to compulsorily be present on the first / second floor of the EVM Warehouse located at Guna Collectorate on June 7, 2023 at 10:00 am. Disciplinary action will be taken if the order is not followed.

