Madhya Pradesh: City Of Mahakal Observes World Environment Day

FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): World Environment Day was observed in Ujjain on Monday with a bang. Many organisations, schools, colleges and universities arranged various programmes on this occasion. Here’s a look at all the programmes that shook the conscience of city residents.

BHOOMI PUJAN IN VU’s AGRICULTURE BLDG

Governor Mangubhai Patel duly performed the Bhoomi Pujan of School of Studies in Agriculture building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 27 crore on Vikram University campus on Monday. The Bhoomi Pujan was performed with chanting of mantras.

Thereafter, on the occasion of World Environment Day, he planted a Peepal tree on the campus. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia, vice chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey and registrar Dr Prashant Puranik were present on the occasion. SHRAMDAN IN KSHIPRA MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad began a ‘Shramdaan’ programme and river deepening work on Environment Day in Ujjain under the joint auspices of Chandkeshari Navankur Sanstha, MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad and Gram Panchayat Chandesara on the river in village Chandesara.

On this occasion, Vibhash Upadhyay, vice president of MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad presided over the programme. The river deepening work was begun by offering prayers by guests. On this auspicious occasion, under the revival work of water bodies, to make the Kshipra River flow, the Chandra Kesari River deepening and promotion work was resolved through ‘Shramdaan’.

11 MANGO SAPLINGS PLANTED

World Environment Day was celebrated by planting 11 mango saplings at Abhyudayapuram Jain Gurukul on Badnagar Road on Monday. Bhartiya Jain Sanghatana is simultaneously organising a massive tree plantation programme at 750 places all over India on the occasion of World Environment Day.

MAHAKAL VAN FOUNDATION STONE LAID

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the foundation stone of Mahakal Sanskritik Van being constructed on the Gujarat model under Forest Division, Ujjain, was laid at Vikram University, Ujjain and a programme of tree plantation was organised. Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav was the chief guest in the programme and MP Anil Firojia was the special guest.

Yadav said that the forest will inform us about our ancient culture. Brochures and t-shirts of Mahakal Sanskritik Van were released by guests and a silent drama was staged on World Environment Day by school students. In the Mahakal Sanskritik Van, all guests planted saplings in front of their name plaques.

The programme began by distributing Tulsi plants to the chief guest and special guests. After that, a brief introduction was given by the divisional forest officer (DFO) Dr Kiran Bisen regarding the construction of the Mahakal Van and the guests were informed about its concept. Manoj Kumar Agarwal, additional principal chief conservator of forests informed about the importance of forests and wildlife.

STEPS TAKEN TO RENOVATE ROOTS OF TREES

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Horticulture Department of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) removed concrete and asphalt from the trees with a view to reviving them whose roots have been shunted through concrete or asphalt road.

The work of adding soil and manure has begun. This took off on Monday by Shanku Marg Freeganj of Ward No 39, along with local residents who were made Vriksha Mitras.