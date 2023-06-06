Madhya Pradesh: Jains demand action against harassers of saints, down shutters for half day in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Jain community in Badnawar and adjoining areas of Dhar downed shutters for half-a-day to protest indecent comments on Jain saints that hurt religious sentiments.

The community members took out a procession in Badnawar and submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Mukesh Bamniya demanding action against the accused for harassment of Jain saints.

The memorandum said that while going to forest towards Limdi Road daily, Jain saints have to pass through minority community’s cemetery and an Idgah.

The memorandum further said that for the last three days members of the minority community were harassing and troubling the saints.

The saints kept mum for three days but informed about the excessive harassment while giving the introduction of sainthood. This irked Jain society members and demanded strict and immediate action against the accused.

Before submitting the memorandum, Shripal Nahar, Mahendra, Sundesha, Manish Bokadia, Santosh Chavda, Om Patodi and many other society members expressed their views and demanded stern action against the accused.

They claimed that despite informing the police about the incident, no action has been taken, there is resentment in the society and protests are being held in different cities.