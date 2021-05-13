Madhya Pradesh: Even fake Remdesivir injections saved Covid-19 patients, claims Usha Thakur

Indore: Tourism and cultural minister Usha Thakur, who is known for making controversial statements, was at it again on Thursday.

The minister claimed that even fake Remdesivir injections saved lives to Covid-19 patients.

“I don’t doubt efficacy of Remdesivir and Tisotumab but certainly some questions are still to be answered. It seems many Covid-19 patients are dying because of over or high dose of genuine Remdesivir and Tisotumab injections,” she said adding “patients dying of high or over doseof drugs are not a new thing.”

Thakur said that she knows 15-17 Covid-19 patients who probably died of overdose of medicine.

For instance, she said Mohan Pandey, the leader of my farmers' union at Mhow, was administered six Remdesivir and Tisotumab but still he could not be saved.

She said that Remdesivir and Tisotumab are not “sanjeevani”. “There are not even certified for cure of Covid-19,” she added.

To a query, the minister stated that she stands by her statement about yagna for keeping third way of Covid-19 at bay.

“I can give proof how effective the Vedic methods are. To stay healthy it is necessary to adopt the Vedic way of life. The court has also stated that it is necessary to adopt the Indian Vedic way of life,” she added.