Madhya Pradesh: Eunuch gang war in Khandwa spills onto streets

Khandwa: On Sunday afternoon, Khandwa town has again become a turf for the two warring gangs of eunuchs. In an incident which took place near Shani Mandir, one of the busy place where weekly market (haat bazaar) was held on Sunday- two eunuchs were injured in a clash over chanda (or alms) collections in the market area.

Eunuchs from either sides termed those injured as fake eunuchs. They alleged that the eunuchs of other side are misleading people and eating into their share since long.

In the report lodged at Moghat police station Karishma and her aid Kareena alias Sunny claimed that Seetara Bai Guru and 23 other eunuchs attacked them, while they were collecting alms in the market place.

After the attack, Seetara Bai Guru and her gang members took Karishma and Kareena to the City Kotwali police station to register a complaint. Seetara Bai claimed that both are fake eunuchs and extorting money from the shop owners since long. Fed-up of this, they had decided to reveal their identity before others.

On the otherhand, injured Karishma and Kareena claimed that Seetarabai and her gang members trying to infiltrate in their area and that why they attacked them. Both the gang members created ruckus at the police station.

Failing to control the situation, police personnel asked them to go Moghat police station as the area comes under Moghat police station jurisdiction.

So members of both gangs rushed to Moghat police station, where they lodged cross complaints pertaining to the incident.