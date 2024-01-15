Madhya Pradesh: Encroachment Removed On Garoth-Bhanpura Road | FP Photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): The administrative staff on Saturday removed encroachment on Garoth-Bhanpura Road. According to the information, the construction work of the road from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital intersection to Khadavada Road was being done by the municipal council. The work was started by the contractor, but the residents encroached both the sides of the road, carrying out their businesses.

Though the people residing on the road-side were given prior notices by the municipal council for the removal of huts and kiosks, however, they continued to conduct their businesses. The administrative staff, including SDM Ravindra Parmar, ASP Hemlata Kuril, SDOP Rajaram Dhakad, Garoth police station in-charge Uday Singh and CMO Virendra Mehta and municipal council inspector Suresh Malviya and others, carried out the anti-encroachment drive.

During the action, four kiosks were removed in front of Maharana Pratap intersection. Similarly, three kiosks were removed from the hospital intersection. The people whose kiosks were removed had earlier appealed to the administration and public representatives, but to no avail. The SDM toured the city and gave stringent instructions to remove encroachments to ensure smooth traffic.