Madhya Pradesh: Employees Provident Fund Organisation rolls out e-enrolment drive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To provide better facilities to subscribers of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the central government body has rolled out an e-enrolment drive in the region under the ‘Amazed ka Amrit Mahotsava’.

Amardeep Mishra, regional commissioner EPFO (Class-1), informed here on Wednesday that on completion of the job, the member will be able to withdraw their (PF) provident fund automatically and they can also receive pension. There is also provision for a nominee to submit the claim online, in case of death of the EPF account holder. There is also a facility to change the nominee.

On this occasion, EPFO staff organised an awareness camp about the benefits of e-nomination in a Dewas based company ROCA-Parryware on Wednesday.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 02:51 AM IST