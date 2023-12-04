Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: Emphatic Victory For BJP In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday won 5 out of 7 seats of the district in MP assembly elections. Its candidates registered an emphatic victory in Ujjain North, Ujjain South, Barnagar, Ghattiya and Nagda-Khachrod constituencies. Congress candidates won in Tarana and Mahidpur assembly seats but with narrow margins. The results were officially announced by 7 pm which was followed by distribution of election certificates to the winners.

The counting of votes started at 8 am on Sunday in the Government Engineering College (UEC). The bypass leading from Engineering College Tiraha towards Nagjhiri was restricted for heavy vehicular traffic. Supporters of the candidates had parked their four-wheelers, which was disrupting traffic.

A crowd of thousands of people had gathered outside the UEC, the counting venue. Most of these people were supporters of different candidates who came with their respective party flags in their hands.

The administration had arranged for tea, breakfast, and food for the employees working inside the counting venue, but the policemen engaged in security arrangements outside the counting venue did not get breakfast on time. These people were seen having tea and breakfast at the cart. Candidates of tehsils arranged tea, breakfast, and food packets for their supporters. After every round, supporters of the candidates were shouting slogans and waving their party flags.

The counting rooms built by the administration were adequate for the staff, but due to the small size of the counting room in Barnagar, the candidates and their agents had to face problems. Adequate numbers of employees were put on duty at the counting venue while half of the total employees were sitting in reserve.

The administration had installed a big LED in Freeganj, where the common people were getting moment-by-moment information about the election results of the state and other states. In view of the security arrangements, a policeman has also been put on duty here.

The administration has assigned the duty of staff including doctors of the District Hospital to the engineering college at the counting venue. At 6 am, two doctors, a male nurse, a ward boy, and other staff from the District Hospital reached the counting venue with an ambulance. A team consisting of 18 doctors was deployed at the counting venue in shifts of 8 hours each.

AKHADA PARISHAD EXPRESSES CHEERS

On the landslide victory of BJP in Madhya Pradesh in the assembly elections, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri and general secretary Mahant Hari Giri congratulated the winning candidates along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Ravindra Puri stated that during the election campaign, he had given the blessings of victory to BJP candidate from Ujjain North, Anil Jain Kaluheda, and Mohan Yadav from Ujjain South and had openly asked the voters to do the work of Sanatan Dharna. The result is that both the candidates won, while CM Chouhan deserves praise for the way he is working for Sanatan Dharma.