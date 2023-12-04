Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: BJP Sweeps Dewas By Securing All Five Seats

Representative Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept all five assembly seats in Dewas district. The election results unfolded with BJP maintaining a lead on all five seats throughout the day.

The triumphant candidates include Gayatri Raje Puar from Dewas, who secured a decisive win by defeating Congress' Pradeep Chaudhary with a margin of 26,772 votes.

In Sonkatch, Rajesh Sonkar emerged victorious by defeating the former Congress minister Sajjan Singh Verma by a substantial margin of 25,605 votes.

Hatpipalya witnessed Manoj Chaudhary of BJP triumphing over Congress candidate Rajveer Singh Baghel by 4,576 votes.

Bagli constituency saw Murli Bhanwara securing a victory for BJP by defeating Congress candidate Gopal Bhosale with a margin of 8,700 votes.

In Khategaon, Ashish Sharma emerged as the winner, defeating Congress candidate Deepak Joshi by a significant margin of 12,551 votes.

BJP's clean sweep in Dewas district has triggered jubilant celebrations among party workers, who are extending congratulations to one another. The counting of votes commenced at 8 am on Sunday at the Kendriya Vidyalaya campus located at the Bank Note Press.

The district witnessed a high voter turnout with 81.45 per cent of the electorate exercising their right to vote. Notably, in 2018 elections, BJP had secured four seats in the district, while Congress managed to win one seat. The defeat of veteran Congress leaders Sajjan Singh Verma and Deepak Joshi underscores the BJP's dominance in the region.

Dewas

Gayatri Raje Puar (BJP): 1,17,422 (+ 26,956)

Pradeep Choudhary (Cong): 90,466 ( -26,956)

Sonkatch

Dr Rajesh Sonkar (BJP): 1,08,869 (+ 25,437)

Sajjan Singh Verma (Cong): 83,432 ( -25,437)

Bagli

Murli Bhawara (BJP): 1,05,320 (+7,779)

Gopal Bhosle (Cong): 97,541 (-7,779)

Khategaon

Aashish Govind Sharma (BJP): 98,629 (+ 12,542)

Deepak Kelash Joshi (Cong): 86,087 ( -12,542)

Hatpipliya

Manoj Choudhari (BJP): 89,842 (+ 4,142)

Rajveer Singh Baghel (Cong): 85,700 ( -4,142)