 Madhya Pradesh: Election petition against Ujjain MP dismissed
The court noted that the petitioner has not been able to prove allegations made in the petition.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 01:09 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic/ Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major relief to Ujjain MP Anil Firoziya, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed an election petition against him.

In the Lok Sabha elections held in the year 2019, Firoziya contested as a BJP candidate from the Ujjain parliamentary seat and defeated Congress candidate Babulal Malviya by about 3.65 lakh votes.

Challenging the election, Malviya filed an election petition against Ferozia in the High Court. It was alleged that there were irregularities in the election and that the provisions of the Representation of the People Act were not followed. “Sufficient number of sampling was also not done from VVPAT machine,” the petition had alleged.

article-image
