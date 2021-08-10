Madhya Pradesh: Eight-year boy washed away in swollen Kanthal river in Agar Malwa district

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): One eight-year-old boy was feared dead after being washed away while trying to cross the flooded Kanthal river in Susner village of Agar Malwa district.

The incident took place on Monday late in the evening. The body of the deceased, identified as Ajay, was recovered after a five-hour-long search operation by the team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Agar district headquarters.

Notably, the area is getting heavy downpour for the past few days. Despite spate in the Kanthal river in Susner, people continuously crossing the river through culvert risking their life.

Ajay’s father Kamlesh said that they visited the Shiva temple located across the river on the occasion of Sawan Somwar. Due to overcrowding, the child lost hold of family, went ahead a little and was washed away in the river. Locals began to search for the kid. The SDRF team came from Agar and began a search operation. They recovered the body five hours after the incident.