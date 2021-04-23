Madhya Pradesh: Eight trains canceled, 4 short-terminated; All you need to know

Indore: In view of growing corona cases, Western Railway has cancelled 8 trains and 4 have been short terminated. For the first time since the process of unlock, WR hascancelled the operation of trains. The route of 2 trains has also been changed due to lack of passengers.



According to Ratlam Division PRO as many cities are under lockdown, some trains have been terminated due to

lack of passengers eg. trains running via Ratlam-Fatehabad-Laxmibai Nagar section and some have been terminated.



The trains cancelled-



- Train number 09389 Mhow-Ratlam DEMU Special cancelled from Friday

till May 20.



- Train number 09390 Mhow-Ratlam-Mhow DEMU Special will remain

cancelled from Saturday till May 20.



- Train number 09347 Mhow-Ratlam DEMU Special cancelled from Friday

till 20th May.



- Train number 09348 Ratlam-Mhow DEMU Special will remain cancelled

from Saturday till May 20.



- Train number 09337/09338 Indore-Delhi-Indore Weekly Express

cancelled from Friday till 20th May.



- Train number 09333/09334 Indore-Bikaner-Indore Special Express

cancelled from Friday till May 20.





Short terminated trains



- Train number 01125 Ratlam-Gwalior Special Express will run from the

city railway station from Saturday to May 21 and will remain cancelled

between Ratlam and the city.



- Train number 01126 Gwalior-Ratlam Special Express will run up to the city

railway station from Friday till May 20 and will remain cancelled

between the city to Ratlam.



- Train number 02125 Ratlam-Bhind Special Express will run from the

city from Saturday till May 21 and will remain cancelled between

Ratlam and the city.



- Train number 02126 Bhind-Ratlam Special Express will short terminate at

the city railway station from Friday till May 20 and will remain

cancelled between the city and Ratlam.



These trains will chg on changed routes



-Train No. 04802 Indore-Jodhpur Special Express will run via

Ujjain-Nagda-Ratlam from Saturday till May 20.



- Train number 04801 Jodhpur-Indore Special Express will run via

Ratlam-Nagda-Ujjain to the city from Friday till May 20.