Madhya Pradesh: Eicher truck 2095 XP given new look as it will be new Oxygen Ambulance in Dhar

Dhar: Oxygen is being supplied through various vehicles in the current situation and these vehicles have been given the status of ambulance by the administration and ways and means are being worked out so that they can reach their destinations smoothly without traffic being a hindrance.

Understanding such a situation, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon and collector Alok Kumar Singh discussed with the managers of the Eicher Company and asked them to design the vehicle in such a way that it can be identified as a vehicle that supplies oxygen from a distance.

The company also agreed to this idea and its truck 2509 XP has been differently designed; white colour has been used to paint it and oxygen ambulance has been written on it. Dhar district hospital is going to get two such oxygen ambulances.

These oxygen ambulances will be able to transport 50 cylinders at a time. It will be equipped by the Transport Department as per the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act.