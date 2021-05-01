Madhya Pradesh: Serving humanity amid pandemic, man in Alirajpur delivers oxygen cylinder to hospitals single-handedly

Alirajpur: Amid the prevailing pandemic, corona warrior Guddu Waskale who has studied till grade 3, is setting up an example of human service by serving the corona infected people with his selfless service.

Guddu, a resident Inder Singh Ki Chowki, Alirajpur, delivering oxygen cylinders from Meghnagar to Alirajpur is covering more than 80 kilometres under scorching sun without worrying about his personal needs.

He safely transports all the 50 oxygen cylinders to Government Hospital, Alirajpur in the minimum possible duration.

Although, he wears a mask and sanitizes his hands to prevent self from coronavirus infection. Guddu informed that till now he has transported 150 oxygen cylinders in three rounds from Meghnagar to Alirajpur.

In order to reach as soon as possible, sometimes he sleeps on his vehicle carrier at night suffering all the troubles because the lives of patients are more important. He also said that he feels blessed to contribute in saving the lives of patients during this pandemic, as humanity is above all and wants to offer his service as Gurudakshina to his instructor who taught him how to drive.

In regard with this, District Collector Surbhi Gupta acknowledged the service provided by Guddu being a Corona Warrior. Dr Sachin Patidar also appreciated the contribution given by all the drivers who are transporting oxygen cylinders on time.